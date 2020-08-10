HC notice to Centre on plea challenging UPSC preliminary notification

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday issued notice to Centre and other respondents on a plea alleging that Union Public Service Commission preliminary examination 2020 notice neglects the mandatory minimum reservation scheme for the disabled. The next date of hearing is on 31 August.

The plea sought directions to the respondents to comply with the Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 to declare and add separately the backlog of vacancies reserved for those with specified disability to the vacancies calculated on the basis of minimum 4% reservation of total number of vacancies.

UPSC notice is for direct recruitment of the disabled to only 24 "expected approximate vacancies" reserved for them under the Act.

The plea added that the reservation of "expected approximate vacancies" instead of "vacancies", of 24 vacancies only out of these 796 vacancies and the unequal distribution of these vacancies among the five classes of disabilities is in complete violation of the act.





