HC notice to Centre on plea for extension of time for comments on draft EIA

“This was a clear transgression of the Court’s directive.The MoEF in fact communicated to the State Governments to carry out the translations within 10 days, but not to take further steps (uploading) until specific directions were given by the MoEF. The draft EIA Notification 2020 was only made available on the homepage of the main website of the MoEF (http://moef.gov.in/) as recently as 24th August, 2020." It stated