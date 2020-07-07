HC notice to Centre on plea to extend food security benefits to the disabled

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking directions to all states and Union Territories to include visually impaired and people with other disabilities under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana or food security scheme.

The next date of hearing is on 22 July.

The plea, filed by advocate Santosh Kumar Rungtab, representing National Federation of the Blind sought ensuring at least 5% beneficiaries of food security scheme under the Act are from categories of persons with disabilities as defined in The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act 2016.

The plea further sought directions to the Centre to consider persons with disabilities even without ration cards to be included under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

“It is submitted that often persons with disabilities face neglect and discrimination even in their families which ultimately result into their institutionalization for passive community care rather than their inclusion in community life. Consequently, this group of society (persons with disabilities) are not included in such poverty alleviation programmes on various grounds including unavailability of ration cards with them," the petition said.

