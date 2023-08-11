HC notice to Desai widow on FIR plea

HC notice to Desai widow on FIR plea1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Bombay HC issues notice to widow of late Nitin Desai in case involving his death; hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Friday issued notice to the widow of the late Nitin Desai on a petition filed by Edelweiss group chairman Rashesh Shah and the chief executive of Edelweiss ARC chief executive officer Raj Kumar Bansal, in the case involving the death of the renowned art director.
The court said it will hear the matter on Tuesday.
Notices were issued to Desai's widow, the complainants, and the state. On Monday, Shah and Bansal had moved the high court seeking to quash a First Information Report (FIR) filed against them for alleged abetment to Desai’s suicide. The two have filed separate petitions against Desai's widow and the state.
Amit Desai, senior counsel for Shah and Bansal, argued that there could not have been abetment to suicide when the duo was merely following the legal process for recovery of dues. They also sought interim relief of no coercive steps and a stay on the investigation.
Following Desai’s death, suspected to be a suicide, on 2 August, Desai's widow lodged an FIR on 4 August with the Khalapur police station invoking the offence of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Desai had defaulted on a ₹185 crore loan taken from ECL Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) promoted by the Edelweiss Group. Desai’s family claimed that the loans were taken from Edelweiss between 2016 and 2018, and part of the repayment had been made. His widow alleged that the lending firm had pressured Desai to repay an outstanding loan and attempted to take over his ND Film World Studio in Karjat to recover the dues.
Raigad police had issued Edelweiss executives a notice to appear and provide information on Tuesday and have recorded statements of over 10 witnesses.
