HC notice to Desai widow on FIR plea

Following Desai’s death, suspected to be a suicide, on 2 August, Desai's widow lodged an FIR on 4 August with the Khalapur police station invoking the offence of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Desai had defaulted on a ₹185 crore loan taken from ECL Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) promoted by the Edelweiss Group. Desai’s family claimed that the loans were taken from Edelweiss between 2016 and 2018, and part of the repayment had been made. His widow alleged that the lending firm had pressured Desai to repay an outstanding loan and attempted to take over his ND Film World Studio in Karjat to recover the dues.