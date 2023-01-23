HC order to help clear avoidance applications worth ₹200k cr2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad said CIRP and avoidance applications are by their very nature, separate proceedings
A Delhi High Court ruling has paved the way for clearing avoidance applications worth ₹200,000 crore that are stuck before the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLT). A division bench of the high court said avoidance applications can be continued even after a company’s corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) is over.
