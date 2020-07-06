HC orders doctor be given admission in medicine course as per merit

“Keeping in account the fact that it is an inadvertent and bona fide mistake and also the fact that the petitioner has a rank of 553 and is entitled to be admitted to the course, which is now available, namely, MD General Medicine at Rohtak Medical College on merit, it would be in the interest of justice that respondent No.1 (Directorate General of Health Services) may grant the said seat to the petitioner. It is ordered accordingly," the court said in its July 3 order.