HC disposes of plea seeking resumption of public transport in Delhi

“We may note that it has been just two days since the new rules and regulations have come into force. It is too early in the day for learned counsel for the petitioner to urge that there is an inadequate supply of public transport for insisting that respondent DMRC must be directed to operate the Metro Rail in Delhi immediately. As of now, there is adequate public transport that has been permitted to be operated by the Government of NCT to meet the requirement of the public at large. As and when the lockdown is further relaxed, the respondent DMRC shall also be permitted to operate the Metro Rail in terms of the directions that may be issued by the respondents subsequently," the court said.