HC raps central bank over PMC withdrawals

“\RBI was to apply its mind and not act as a post office. If you (RBI) have imposed the restrictions, then you have to apply your mind. You cannot accept what PMC Bank says as gospel truth. You cannot leave it to PMC Bank to decide to whom it will disburse funds," said a bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan. “This is not satisfactory. You cannot leave it to PMC Bank to decide. There has to be some way to monitor it, something independent of the administrator (appointed by RBI)," the bench added.