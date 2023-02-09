HC rejects Godrej & Boyce petition in bullet train case
The Bombay high court on Thursday rejected Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing’s plea challenging the Maharashtra govt’s acquisition of its Vikhroli land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, ruling that national importance took precedence over private interests
MUMBAI : Mumbai : The Bombay high court on Thursday rejected Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd’s plea challenging the Maharashtra government’s acquisition of its Vikhroli land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, ruling that national importance took precedence over private interests.
