HC rejects Godrej & Boyce petition in bullet train case

MUMBAI : Mumbai : The Bombay high court on Thursday rejected Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd’s plea challenging the Maharashtra government’s acquisition of its Vikhroli land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, ruling that national importance took precedence over private interests.

“The private interest claimed by the petitioner does not prevail over the public interest which would subserve infrastructural project of public importance which is a dream project of this country and first of its kind," a bench led by Justice R.D. Dhanuka and Justice M.M. Sathaye said, adding that the company’s petition is devoid of merit.

On Thursday, Navroz Seervai, senior counsel for Godrej and Boyce, sought an order against the respondents for not taking possession of the said land for a period of two weeks so that it could appeal in the top court. The court, however, refused the senior counsel’s application to stay the order.

Godrej and Boyce petitioned against the state government’s offer of ₹264 crore as compensation passed on 15 September for acquiring 508.2km of its Vikhroli land. The company argued that the final award of ₹264 crore was way less than the ₹572 crore, the initial amount offered by the state government for the land acquisition.

Godrej and Boyce had earlier stated that the acquisition was unlawful, while claiming that it had “multiple and patent illegalities" in the same.

It also argued that the first proviso to Section 25 of the Fair Compensation Act, properly construed, only permits a single extension in payment of the award. Thus, the second extension notification, irrespective of its publication date, is invalid, and the entire proceedings for the acquisition of the subject plot stand lapsed. It added that the state government did not make clear disclosures about the second extension and did not publish it on the website concerned.

The division bench held that it did not find any illegality in the award or in the decision taken by the appropriate government in granting an extension to make an award by exercising powers under the first proviso to Section 25 of the Fair Compensation Act.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government and National High Speed Rail Corp., which will implement the said project, stated that the company was delaying the entire project, which is of utmost public importance.

The National High Speed Rail Corp. and the state government alleged that the company was responsible for the project’s delay, resulting in an additional cost of ₹1,000 crore. These allegations were denied by the company.

The additional solicitor general for the state government informed the court that most of the land acquisition in Gujarat was completed, and work had already commenced there, and in Maharashtra, it acquired 97% of the land, except the Vikhroli parcel, which was under dispute for two years.

In its ruling, the high court cited a case -- mentioned in the government counsel’s submission -- between Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan and Union of India, where the Supreme Court spoke of situations where there may be conflict between two fundamental rights. The SC had held that in case of conflict on inter-fundamental rights and intra-fundamental rights, the court has to examine as to where lies the larger public interest while balancing the two conflicting rights, Thursday’s ruling said.

It is the paramount collective interest that will ultimately prevail, the court noted.

The estimated cost for this project is around ₹1.08 trillion, and so far, an amount of more than ₹32,000 crore has been expended by the NHSRC towards its implementation. The land, approximately admeasuring 430 hectares, is required, out of which, as of November 2022, 97% is already acquired. For the underground section between BKC and Thane, all the land parcels required are already in possession of the NHSRC, except the petitioner’s (Godrej & Boyce) land, the court observed. From the ecological point, “The government would undertake to plant over 110,000 mangrove saplings in between the piers to be installed in the mangrove area along with other safeguards as set out in the permissions/approvals," the court said.