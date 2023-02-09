HC rejects Godrej & Boyce petition in bullet train case

The estimated cost for this project is around ₹1.08 trillion, and so far, an amount of more than ₹32,000 crore has been expended by the NHSRC towards its implementation. The land, approximately admeasuring 430 hectares, is required, out of which, as of November 2022, 97% is already acquired. For the underground section between BKC and Thane, all the land parcels required are already in possession of the NHSRC, except the petitioner’s (Godrej & Boyce) land, the court observed. From the ecological point, “The government would undertake to plant over 110,000 mangrove saplings in between the piers to be installed in the mangrove area along with other safeguards as set out in the permissions/approvals," the court said.