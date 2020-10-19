HC rejects Kerala govt's plea against lease of airport to Adani group

The government claims that it had previously transferred 23.57 acres, estimated to be worth ₹250 crore now, to AAI, which was operating the airport until now. It claims the land was transferred free of cost for construction of the airport's international terminal, subject to the condition that the value of the land would be reflected as its share capital in a state-run company, when the airport is privatised. The government is in the process of taking over another 300 acres of prime land for the airport, and has threatened to not cooperate with the AAI if the airport operationa are given to a private company.