HC rejects plea for probe against Priyanka Gandhi, Rana Kapoor for alleged fraud

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe links between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor for alleged money laundering.

The plea alleged that Priyanka Gandhi in connivance with Kapoor sold the painting of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi made by legendary painter MF Husain in a pre-planned manner.

“That painting was dedicated to Congress party, and Congress party was the title proprietor of that photograph but Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has willfully sold out that painting in Rs. 2 crore with the connivance of Mr. Rana Kapoor co-founder of Yes Bank Limited," the plea said.

It is all being done and executed in a pre planned manner for generating black money under the shade of painting purchasing, the plea alleged.

The petition by NGO Akhil Bhartiya Shanti Pratishthan also sought directions from the court to register an FIR in person against Priyanka Gandhi, Rana Kapoor and Milind Deora for alleged money laundering, cheating and misrepresentation.

