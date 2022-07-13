HC rejects Sebamed plea in HUL ad case2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 11:22 PM IST
- The bench upheld the 17 June high court order, which said advertisements launched by USV in January 2021 denigrated and disparaged HUL’s products.
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : A division bench of Bombay High Court has dismissed an appeal by USV Pvt Ltd against a single judge order restraining the company from airing advertisements comparing the pH value of its Sebamed brand of soaps with Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s Lux, Dove and Pears products.