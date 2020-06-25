NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Thursday issued issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking guidelines for covid-19 testing facilities for mentally ill people who are homeless.

The next date of hearing is on 9 July.

The plea said there are around 2 lakhs homeless mentally ill people living on the streets in the city, and claimed that there is a casual approach on the part of state government while dealing with issues of health of the homeless with mental illness.

The plea by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal stated that the current pandemic has put additional responsibility on the government to formulate and implement such public health programmes for mentally ill people.

“... one of the reasons for the same is lack of coordination between various agencies like Delhi government authorities, Delhi Police, NGOs." The plea added.

