HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea for not publishing draft EIA in all 22 languages

“The process of Public Consultation, with respect to the draft EIA 2020, would have to be a meaningful public consultation according to the Petitioner. Such a meaningful consultation was not only difficult but nearly impossible due to the disruption caused by COVID 19, and the failure of the Respondents in giving wide publicity to the provisions of the draft notification, as well as the failure to translate the draft into the regional Indian languages . That vide judgment dated 30th June, 2020, this Hon’ble Court was pleased to direct the extension of the time limit to file the objections to the draft notification up to 11th August, 2020." It added.