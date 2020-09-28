HC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking directions to prevent stubble burning

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking directions to authorities to take immediate steps to prevent stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh amid the pandemic.

The plea has argued that stubble burning would worsen air pollution significantly and aggravate health problems amid the rising cases of covid-19. It added that stubble burning has already started in parts of Punjab.

The matter is likely to be next heard on 22 October.

“The findings clearly show a clear a direct connection of increased air pollution ascending the current situation and making it worst...the government of the three states would need to come together and take immediate actions to stop farmers from burning the crop residue. Broadly, the chief ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana have to act expeditiously before the health of citizens of NCT of Delhi fall in the state enhanced emergency," the plea said.

The court asked the central government to find out if any similar matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

The plea was filed by advocate Sudhir Mishra in his main PIL moved in 2015 seeking directions to the Centre to take immediate steps to control increasing air pollution in the national capital.





