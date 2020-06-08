HC seeks Delhi govt reply on plea against move to test only symptomatic patients

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court on Monday sought a response from the state government on pleas challenging its 2 June order restricting covid-19 testing to only symptomatic persons. The plea has sought quashing of the order, arguing that getting a medical test done is a fundamental right of every citizen. The next date of hearing is on 22 June.

The petition says that as covid-19 is a notifiable disease, it is mandatory for all citizens to get tested for it, whether the patient is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

The petitioner submits that by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, the respondents have taken upon themselves an obligation under the Constitution to save and protect the lives of the public at large from the pandemic.

The petitioner submitted that the right to health is not simply the right not to be unwell, but rather the right to be well. It encompasses not just the absence of disease or infirmity, but “complete physical, mental and social well-being", and includes both freedoms such as the right to control one’s health and body and to be free from interference, and entitlements such as the right to a system of healthcare that gives everyone an equal opportunity to enjoy the highest attainable level of health.

The plea further states that it is well known and accepted that a covid-19 patient may exhibit symptoms only after 10 to 12 days. After the lifting of lockdown, now people will move freely which means people will be exposed to infection and can get infected through a person who is not symptomatic.

“As ‘silent spreaders’, asymptomatic carriers warrant attention as part of disease prevention and control. The testing and follow-up of asymptomatic carriers should be expanded to include people in close contact with patients with confirmed covid-19 and asymptomatic cases, clusters of outbreaks, and key areas and populations with a high risk of infection," the petition states.

Another plea in the court contends that such an order is against Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines issued on 18 May which had made testing of “asymptomatic direct and high risk contacts of a confirmed case" compulsory.

