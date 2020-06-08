HC seeks Delhi govt reply on plea against move to test only symptomatic patients

The petitioner submitted that the right to health is not simply the right not to be unwell, but rather the right to be well. It encompasses not just the absence of disease or infirmity, but “complete physical, mental and social well-being", and includes both freedoms such as the right to control one’s health and body and to be free from interference, and entitlements such as the right to a system of healthcare that gives everyone an equal opportunity to enjoy the highest attainable level of health.