NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Delhi Police’s response on plea by Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor seeking preservation of Sunanda Pushkar’s twitter account, stating that her tweets are extremely relevant for the trial.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appearing for Tharoor argued that perusal of the tweets of Sunanda, would reflect her actual frame of mind which is contrary to the prosecution case. It was further argued that Sunanda never had any suicidal ideations, which is manifested from the series of tweets, withheld by the Delhi Police from the trial court.

The next date of hearing is on 15 July.

The application was filed in a pending petition seeking direction to the police to place before the trial court certain tweets of Pushkar.

He is the sole accused in the death case of his wife. The former Union minister was accused by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The plea referred to Twitter’s policies as per which it can delete Twitter accounts due to prolonged inactivity.

PTI contributed to this story.

