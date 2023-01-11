HC sets aside Maharashtra FDA's restraint order against Johnson & Johnson

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday set aside the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 15 September order that suspended the licence of Johnson & Johnson's Mulund unit for allegedly manufacturing sub-standard quality baby care products.
A detailed order is awaited in the matter.
A bench led by Justice Gautam Patel and Justice SS Dige said, " The FDA order dated September 15 is quashed. The petition ( of Johnson &Johnson) succeeds."
Johnson & Johnson had moved the court challenging an order of the Joint Commissioner & Licensing Authority, FDA, Maharashtra that cancelled the company’s licence, effective 15 December.
The Bombay High Court had pulled up the state government for its delay in taking action for almost two and a half years against Johnson & Johnson Private Limited for its low-quality baby powder in Maharashtra.
The court then reserved its order in the matter.
Earlier in November, the high court in its order allowed Johnson & Johnson to restart manufacturing of its baby powder at its Mulund plant but had not allowed it to sell or distribute the product, as earlier directed by the Maharashtra government, in its order.
The Maharashtra government, by an order of 15 September 2022, ordered cancellation of the cosmetic manufacturing licence of J&J's Mulund facility for its baby powder. On 20 September 2022, the government passed another order that directed the company to stop manufacturing and sale of the company's baby powder at its Mulund facility.
Following a report by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which stated that the sample of baby powder produced at the company's Mulund plant was "not of standard quality," the government cancelled its license citing "public interest."
After the government’s 15 September order, the FDA revoked the licence, and the company was subsequently asked to remove the product's inventory from the market.
During a random inspection in December 2018, the FDA collected samples of J&J's talc-based baby powder from Pune and Nashik for a quality check.
The Mulund plant sample was deemed to be "not of standard quality." "The sample does not conform with IS 5339: 2004 (Second Revision Amendment No. 3) specification for skin powder for infants in the test pH," was the test's conclusive finding in 2019.
Later, the company received a show-cause notice in accordance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,1940 and Rules. But it contested the outcome and wanted a retesting, therefore the Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL), Kolkata, was contacted.
It was due to Covid, that the FDA department could not take swift action, the state said but the court did not accept the government's reasoning in the matter.
The matter has been disposed of by the high court on Wednesday.
