HC summons Netflix over copyright infringement in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to Netflix and the producers of the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack following a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Asian News International (ANI).
ANI has alleged that the series used its footage of the hijacking incident without permission and is seeking a court order to remove four episodes for unauthorized use of its content.
This is an developing story.
