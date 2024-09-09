HC summons Netflix over copyright infringement in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

  • News agency ANI has alleged that the series used its footage of the hijacking incident without permission and is seeking a court order to remove four episodes for unauthorized use of its content.

Krishna Yadav
Published9 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM IST
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has been streaming on Netflix India since 29 August. (Image: X@@NetflixIndia)
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to Netflix and the producers of the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack following a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Asian News International (ANI). 

This is an developing story.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM IST
