HC to hear case on reservation of 80% ICU beds for covid-19 patients in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Thursday will hear the case in the ongoing tussle between Delhi government and 33 private hospitals on reservation of 80% ICU beds for covid-19 patients. A 12 September order by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had mandated reservation of 80% ICU beds in these hospitals for covid-19 patients.

This order was stayed by the high court on 22 September on a petition by the Association of Healthcare Providers. The bench had held that such a direction was in violation of the fundamental rights of those patients who had other serious health conditions.

The Delhi government had challenged the 22 September order before a two-judge bench in the high court and also approached Supreme court with a special leave petition on 5 November. The government’s plea stated that the courts cannot interfere with policy decisions of the state, especially when the policy decision is taken in public interest. The Supreme Court on 10 November had refused to vacate the stay granted by Delhi High Court and asked the state government to approach the High Court's division bench.

“We are in the midst of the pandemic. Every day, it is a game of chess with it. The point I am making is that the upsurge is extraordinary. There are three stages mild, moderate and serious. We have a need to increase the number of beds. When we're asking hospitals to reserve beds for covid patients, it is evident that these patients would also require help with lungs, hearts, etc. There's a need to increase the number of beds," additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appearing for Delhi government argued before the high court.

The petition moved by the Association of Healthcare Providers had said that the decision of the government would expose non-covid patients to the virus.

