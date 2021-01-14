HC upholds ITR deadline; recommends leniency for late tax audit report filings

“In the overall view of the matter, we have reached the conclusion that we should not interfere in the matter," the Court said, while rejecting the writ applications. “At this stage, we may only observe that the CBDT may consider issuing an appropriate circular taking a lenient view as regards the consequences of late filing of the tax audit reports as provided under Section 271B of the (Income Tax) Act. We leave it to the better discretion of the CBDT in this regard," the Court said in its order. Mint has seen a copy of the order.