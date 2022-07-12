HCL Tech Q1 PAT at 3,283 cr, declares dividend of 10 per share

Further, on the performance, C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Technologies said, "We have started FY’23 on a strong note with an overall growth of 2.7% QoQ and 15.6% YoY in Constant Currency. Our services business continues to have robust growth momentum, growing at 2.3% QoQ and 19.0% YoY in constant currency, driven by our digital engineering and digital application services with cloud adoption being a horizontal theme across all services and verticals."