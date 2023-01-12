HCL Tech Q3 earnings preview: Here's what to watch out for

"We expect 3QFY23 revenue growth of 3.4% QoQcc, driven by 25% QoQcc growth in products segment, but a lower 1% QoQcc growth in the Services segment due to seasonal weakness. Despite partial wage hikes, we expect a 85bps margin expansion, driven by pyramiding and marging expansion in products business. Expect HCLT to reiterate its 13.5-14.5% YoYcc growth guidance and 18-19% margin guidance," Jefferies said in its note.