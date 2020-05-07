HCL Technologies today said it activated COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan at the end of January and now has 96% of its employees working from home and another 2.5% of its employees working from HCL or client locations.

HCL surpassed 150,000 employees in FY20 and at the end of March 31, 2020, the count stands at 150,423, operating out of 46 countries.

HCL Tech posted a better-than-estimated net profit of ₹3,172 crore in the March quarter, as compared to ₹2,550 crore in the year earlier quarter.

“The world is going through a significant shift, and adaptability and innovation are the key to stay relevant. As our lives get increasingly governed by new tools and technologies, it is important to find an equilibrium and leverage the power of these solutions to bring about a positive and sustainable change," said Shiv Nadar, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies Ltd.

Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies said: “I am very thankful to my fellow HCLites, who relentlessly worked with our clients over the last 3 months, to keep our client businesses running at this time of unprecedented crisis. We also transitioned over 3.5 million end-users to a fluid workplace model for our clients, many of whom are critical service providers, including several healthcare providers on the frontlines."

“FY’20 has been a landmark year, where we witnessed our highest growth in recent years and an industry leading performance for the fourth consecutive year. Our focused Mode 1-2-3 strategy helped deliver an all-round growth across service lines, verticals and geographies and enabled us to deliver at the top end of our revenue guidance and exceed the top-end of our margin guidance for the year," he added.

In Q4, HCL Tech reported operating margin of 20.9% while for FY20 at 19.6% , exceeding the guided range of 19.0% to 19.5%.

HCL Tech shares were up 2% in a Mumbai market that was down 0.5%.

