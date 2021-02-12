OPEN APP
The new hiring will be a mix of freshers and experienced hands

HCL Tech to hire 1,000 IT professionals in mega recruitment drive

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 12:47 PM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

HCL Tech also plans to add 1,000 employees in the next few months to work out of its campus near Nagpur.

IT company HCL Technologies is organizing a virtual Mega Recruitment Drive on 12th and 13th February to offer around 1,000 job opportunities for freshers and experienced professionals' at its Vijaywada campus in Andhra Pradesh, reports UNI.

Freshers who have completed Class XII, graduates and postgraduates can join HCL's TechBee Program which skills aspirants for entry-level job roles at HCL.

Last week, HCL Technologies said that it also plans to add 1,000 employees in the next few months to work out of its campus near Nagpur.

The new hiring will be a mix of freshers and experienced hands, the New Delhi-headquartered company said in a statement.

The company has a 50-acre campus in MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) near the winter capital of Maharashtra which went operational in April 2018 and currently houses 2,000 employees, it said.

The company has added over 10,000 employees in 2020 and the overall strength stood at 1.59 lakh as of December 31, 2020.

HCL Technologies on Monday said it will issue a one-time special bonus worth 700 crore for employees around the world in recognition of the company hitting the $10 billion revenue mark in 2020.

