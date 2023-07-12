HCL Tech reports subdued Q1 show with 7.6% net profit rise1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:54 PM IST
During the quarter, HCL issued 6-8% revenue growth guidance for FY24 and operating margins of 18-19%. The company has retained both the CC revenue growth and operating margins.m
BENGALURU : HCL Technologies Ltd, India’s third largest software services exporter, reported on Wednesday a 7.6% rise from a year earlier in fiscal first-quarter net profit at ₹3,534 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×