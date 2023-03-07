HDB Financial confirms leak of customers’ personal information1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: A hacker using the online alias “Kernelware" uploaded 7.5GB of sensitive data belonging to customers of HDB Financial Services, a unit of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, to the Breached.vc hacker forum, in a disturbing reminder of the vulnerability of personal information in the digital age.
