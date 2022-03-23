HDFC AMC’s Prashant Jain buys 19 cr home in Mumbai’s Worli

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Jains have bought the 3692 sq ft apartment on the 30th floor from Saumya Buildcon Pvt Ltd, also known as Sugee Developers, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.
BENGALURU :
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd’s chief investment officer Prashant Jain and his wife Divya Prashant Jain have bought a sea-view apartment for ₹19.36 crore, at ‘Marina Bay’, in south Mumbai’s upscale Worli Sea face area.
The property was registered on 9 March, and comes with three car parks.
Marina Bay is an under-construction project with three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.
“As the residential market improves, we are seeing increasing sales in the luxury segments driven by demand from HNIs and ultra HNIs," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.
Nishant Dekhmukh, founder and managing partner of Sugee Developers didn’t respond to an email query and calls.
Mumbai has seen a spate of high-end apartments sales both in south and central parts of the city, and premium suburban locations such as Bandra.
In 2021, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh’s wife Smita D Parekh bought an apartment for ₹50 crore at ‘Artesia’ in Worli. HDFC vice-chairman and CEO Keki Mistry also bought an ultra-luxury apartment in Artesia for ₹41.23 crore.
