HDFC twin stocks slide over outflow fears post merger

“Bank Nifty bears took over the control and the index fell by more than 2% breaking the support of the 43,000-42,800 zone," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities. “If the index sustains below 43000, it could witness a further correction toward the 42,500-42,300 zone where the next demand area is visible. The upside resistance of 43,000 if taken out decisively will lead to further short covering toward 43,300 levels."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}