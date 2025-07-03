HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan moves SC against Lilavati Trust FIR after reclusal of Bombay HC judges

“A frivolous FIR has been lodged against the MD and the Bank, by trustees of the Lilavati hospital, who are litigating against the other group of trustees. The bank has to recover money from them. In order to twist the arm, they have lodged an FIR through the Magistrate against the MD. We went to the Bombay High Court. Three benches of the Bombay High Court recused from hearing. Now the next date is given as July 14, that is also tentative. Everyday the bank is suffering,” Rohatgi submitted, as per the report.