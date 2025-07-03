HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan moves SC against Lilavati Trust FIR after reclusal of Bombay HC judges

HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has filed a petition with the Supreme Court of India against the FIR by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, according to a LiveLaw report.
This comes after recusals by three Bombay High Court judges in the case, which Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Jagdishan, told the apex court bench had caused a delay, the report added.
The SC bench of Justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran, has agreed to list the matter tomorrow, July 4 (Friday), as per the report.
Rohatgi called Lilavati Trust's FIR “frivolous” adding that the bank has to recover money from them and this is a way for them to allegedly arm-twist out of paying.
“A frivolous FIR has been lodged against the MD and the Bank, by trustees of the Lilavati hospital, who are litigating against the other group of trustees. The bank has to recover money from them. In order to twist the arm, they have lodged an FIR through the Magistrate against the MD. We went to the Bombay High Court. Three benches of the Bombay High Court recused from hearing. Now the next date is given as July 14, that is also tentative. Everyday the bank is suffering,” Rohatgi submitted, as per the report.
(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)