HDFC Bank customers can now use their RuPay credit card on UPI
- HDFC Bank RuPay credit cards are now live on UPI
HDFC Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) today announced that HDFC Bank customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with BHIM App and other UPI-enabled apps. With this linkage, HDFC Bank is the first private sector bank in the country to go live on UPI with its RuPay Credit Card, the private lender said.
