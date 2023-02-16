HDFC Bank customers can now use their RuPay credit card on UPI

Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “With the linkage of HDFC Bank’s RuPay Credit Cards to the UPI network, we are able to offer our customers even more flexibility and convenience to make digital payments. As India’s largest card issuer, it is our constant endeavour to ensure that our customers are able to choose the option that best suits their changing needs. Over time we are certain this will further enhance the payments landscape and we are honoured to be the first private sector bank to partner with NPCI for this initiative."