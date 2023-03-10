HDFC Bank customers complain of phishing activities on account after bank denies data breach claim2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:55 AM IST
- Reports said that hackers have claimed they had sensitive customer data such as full name, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical address, employment information, credit scores, loan information etc.
HDFC bank has denied the recent claims of data breach report which claimed that data of over 6 lakhs customers have been leaked on dark web.
