Though the bank has denied claims of data breach, customers on the private lenders official channel, HDFC Bank Cares, have posted of suspicious activities on their account. One customer complained of account hack while another customer said that he received an SMS from the bank to open a fake HDFC website. Some users who are not HDFC customer have also received some fake messages. A user claimed, “I received certain spam messages as below (screenshot from my mobile phone). I am not an HDFC bank customer and never was. I trust you will take the necessary legal steps to safeguard your clients."