The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank deployed mobile ATMs in Bengaluru amid the surge in coronavirus infections in the city.

According to the bank, Bengaluru is the 25th city where it has deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The Mobile ATM will cover 3 to 4 stops in a day, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

"Our Mobile ATM facility will help customers and the general public gets access to cash and other banking services to meet their exigencies at their doorstep," Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank, Madhusudhan Hegde said.

Last month, HDFC Bank had announced the availability of Mobile ATMs across multiple cities in the country due to the second Covid-19 wave. The bank implemented the Mobile-ATM facilities in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hosur, Trichy, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Trivandrum, Allahabad, Salem, Dehradun, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Coimbatore.

In 2020, the HDFC Bank rolled out Mobile ATMs in several cities after a pilot programme in Mumbai and Noida.

