HDFC Bank expects 25 bps hike in RBI repo rate, CRR likely to be unchanged

On monetary policy stance, HDFC Bank's note said "we do not expect any change in the current monetary policy stance despite the increase in rates. From what we understand, the “accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation" stance is perhaps in line with the central bank’s move towards pre-pandemic levels of interest rates (repo rate at 5.15%) – so a reset in rates instead of a sharper tightening. If our reading is correct, the stance could remain unchanged until the pre-pandemic level of interest rate (or thereabouts) is achieved."