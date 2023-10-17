HDFC Bank faces criticism for ‘Vigil Aunty’ ad, netizens call it ‘anti-Hindu’

HDFC Bank is under fire over its recent advertisement campaign, which aims to raise awareness about financial fraud. The ad by private sector lender HDFC features a woman referred to as ‘Vigil Aunty,’ sporting a stop-sign-like bindi on her forehead. “Join the Vigil Army, Let's fight back. Financial frauds are the new enemy and they are bigger and trickier than ever. Don't Get Scammed is an initiative to arm you with all the information you need to stay ahead of the latest rampant frauds," read the commercial by the private lender. The ad has ignited an uproar on social media, with some netizens even calling the bank of being “anti-Hindu." #antihinduhdfc also started trending on social media platform X. Sunil Kumar Yogi, "Why does HDFC Bank, or should I say HDFC Bank Cares, harbour such disdain for Hindus? What's with this glaring Hinduphobia?" Samira, another user, said, "HDFC making fun of bindi. Thank God I don't have account in HDFC bank."

MakeMyTrip was under fire over its advertisement for trying to encash the excitement of the India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match on October 14. In the print edition of Ahmedabad Times the front page advertisement stated that MakeMyTripand Homestays & Villas offers ‘An open invitation to Pakistani fans.’

It further mentioned discount coupons to Pakistani nationals if certain conditions were met that involved Pakistan losing the cricket match.

However, hotel aggregator Homestays & Villas in a social media post dismissed the advertisement and claimed that MakeMyTrip was responsible for this error, “We have no affiliation with this absolutely disgraceful advertisement published by MakeMyTrip." Homestays & Villas further mentioned that they do not serve Pakistan citizens, "Our country comes first before any business and we do not serve our property to Pakistan citizens."

The post drew hilarious reactions and criticism from netizens, one user remarked.

HDFC Bank reports Q2 net profit of ₹ 16,811 cr

HDFC Bank on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16,811 crore for the September quarter, its maiden quarterly earnings announcement after merging parent HDFC with itself. On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a net profit of ₹15,976 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!