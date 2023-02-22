HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates of its fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore on select tenures. After the latest hike, for tenures between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.10% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.60%. for senior citizens HDFC Bank's new interest rates on term deposits are effective from February 21, 2023.

HDFC Bank fixed deposits latest interest rates

7 - 14 days 3.00%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.50%

46 - 60 days 4.50%

61 - 89 days 4.50%

90 days < = 6 months 4.50%

6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to < 15 months 6.60%

15 months to < 18 months 7.10%

18 months to < 21 months 7.00%

21 months - 2 years 7.00%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.00%

3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.00%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.00%

SBI fixed deposits latest interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 15 February 2023.

7 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 179 days - 4.5%

180 days to 210 days - 5.25%

211 days to less than 1 year - 5.75%

1 year to less than 2 years - 6.8%

400 Days (AMRIT KALASH)-7.10%

2 years to less than 3 years - 7.00%

3 years to less than 5 years - 6.5%

5 years and up to 10 years - 6.5%

PNB fixed deposits latest interest rates

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on select tenures. The new interest rates will be applicable for deposits of less than ₹2 crore. The new rates are effective from today, 20 February 2023, according to the bank's website.

7 to 14 days 3.50%

15 to 29days 3.50%

30 to 45 days 3.5%

46 to 90 days 4.50%

91 to 179 days 4.50%

180 days to 270 Days 5.50%

271 days to less than 1 year 5.80%

1 year 6.80%

Above 1 year to 665 days 6.80%

666 days 7.25%

667 days to 2 years 6.80%

above 2 year & upto 3 years 7%

above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.50%

above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.50%