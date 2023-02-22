HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI, PNB

HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates of its fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore on select tenures. After the latest hike, for tenures between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.10% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.60%. for senior citizens HDFC Bank's new interest rates on term deposits are effective from February 21, 2023.

