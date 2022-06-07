HDFC Bank hikes lending rates across loan tenors, EMIs to go up

One-year MCLR, to which many of the consumer loans are linked, will now be 7.85%, two-year MCLR will now be 7.95%, while three-year MCLR has been set at 8.05%. These new rates are effective Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, as per HDFC Bank's website. The hike in HDFC Bank's lending rate will make EMIs on home and other loans tied to its marginal cost of funds based lending rate dearer.

