HDFC bank hires record numbers in Q4; branch expansion picks up pace too

HDFC Bank’s net profit rose 22.8% year-on-year to ₹10,055.2 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) period. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹8,186.51 crore in the March quarter of last year, while the bottom line stood at ₹10,342.20 crore in the third quarter of FY22.