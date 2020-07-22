HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri says he wears Bata shoes 'very proudly'

At a time when people are so brand conscious and like to flaunt and brag about the foreign brands, HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri said he preferred to wear Bata footwears. Recently in his address to shareholders, the bank's chief recalled his long-standing relationship with the company. “We came to start this bank 25 years ago, a bunch of us so-called kids at that time, who had grown up in middle-class backgrounds sharing a coke and wearing Bata shoes," said Aditya Puri in his address.

At a time when people are so brand conscious and like to flaunt and brag about the foreign brands, HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri said he preferred to wear Bata footwears. Recently in his address to shareholders, the bank's chief recalled his long-standing relationship with the company. “We came to start this bank 25 years ago, a bunch of us so-called kids at that time, who had grown up in middle-class backgrounds sharing a coke and wearing Bata shoes," said Aditya Puri in his address.

Sharing Puri's comments, Bata India tweeted, "It is humbling to see what people with dreams can achieve. We are glad to be a part of your journey #AdityaPuri and we wish you more power ahead."

Sharing Puri's comments, Bata India tweeted, "It is humbling to see what people with dreams can achieve. We are glad to be a part of your journey #AdityaPuri and we wish you more power ahead." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The HDFC Bank chief sent a cake to the Bata India team along with a note."I have watched the transformation of the brand in recent years with great interest. I wear Bata as a preferred choice very proudly. My best wishes to the entire Bata family."

The Twitter conversation didn't end here. The manufacturer posted the image of the cake along with the note sent by the HDFC MD. " When appreciation comes from stalwarts, it means a lot to us. The man who has always been comfortable in his own shoes still wears Bata. Thank you sir, Aditya Puri," Bata India tweeted.

Aditya Puri has emerged as the highest paid banker among the top executives of leading lenders for FY2019-20, PTI reported. Puri, who built the bank into the largest by assets in the private sector and also the most valued one by investors over the last 25 years is set to retire in October this year on attaining the age of 70.

Topics Aditya Puri