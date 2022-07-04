HDFC Bank Q1 deposits grow 19%, advances up 21.5%2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM IST
Private lender HDFC Bank has issued an update of its operational performance during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. According to the exchange filing, the lender clocked a 21.5% growth in advances in June quarter to reach ₹13.95 lakh crore as against ₹11.48 lakh crore (YoY), and a growth of around 1.9% over ₹13.68 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022.