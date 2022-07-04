Private lender HDFC Bank has issued an update of its operational performance during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. According to the exchange filing, the lender clocked a 21.5% growth in advances in June quarter to reach ₹13.95 lakh crore as against ₹11.48 lakh crore (YoY), and a growth of around 1.9% over ₹13.68 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022.

HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹16.05 lakh crore as of June 30, 2022, a growth of around 19.3% over ₹13.45 lakh crore as of June 30, 2021 and a growth of around 2.9% over ₹15.59 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022.

Retail deposits grew by around 18.5% over June 30, 2021 and around 3.5% over March 31, 2022; wholesale deposits grew by around 22.5% over June 30, 2021 and around 0.5% over March 31, 2022.

The bank’s CASA (current account savings account) deposits aggregated to approximately ₹7,345 billion as of June 30, 2022, a growth of around 20.1% over ₹6,118 billion as of June 30, 2021 and were lower by around 2% from ₹7,510 billion quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Further, the bank’s CASA ratio rose to around 46% as of June 30, 2022, as compared to 45.5% as of June 30, 2021, however was down sequentially to 48.2% as of March 31, 2022.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the bank purchased loans aggregating ₹95.33 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC).

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and parent HDFC inched closer to the merger process as stock exchanges give thumbs up to their amalgamation scheme. The companies received 'observation letters' from stock exchanges, BSE, and NSE dated July 2.

In Apriel, HDFC Bank announced that parent HDFC will merge with the bank to enable seamless delivery of home loans and leverage on the large base of over 68 million customers of HDFC Bank and inter alia improve the pace of credit growth in the economy.

HDFC Bank shares are down over 10% in a year's period whereas the bank stock has declined about 12% in 2022 (YTD) so far.