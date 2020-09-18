HDFC Bank retains top brand rank, Reliance Retail jumps 30 spots: Report

David Roth, chief executive of The Store WPP, EMEA and Asia and Chairman of BrandZ, said “Brands globally are being tested by the pandemic, especially in countries such as India where the economy was slowing down prior to covid-19. Many Indian brands have risen to the challenge and demonstrated their ability to innovate and adapt in ways that are world class. Our analysis proves conclusively once again that companies who invest in brand building are better placed to survive such challenges and come out stronger."