HDFC Bank shares an important alert regarding PAN card update: Check what’s that

The Personal Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number provided by the Income Tax Department in the form of a plastic card.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Personal Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number provided by the Income Tax Department in the form of a plastic card. This PAN Card is necessary for all individuals since it is one of the most important documents for financial transactions and filing income tax returns. To apply for a new PAN Card or update an existing one, a person can visit the Income Tax portal, UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), or PAN Service Centers and TIN Facilitation Centers. However, in this day and age of increasing fraud, fraudsters will send a bogus SMS to a customer's mobile number requesting to update their PAN, to unblock their blocked account and the customer will fall prey to the hoax by doing so. As a precautionary step, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has warned customers to not click on unknown links asking to update PAN details.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Personal Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number provided by the Income Tax Department in the form of a plastic card. This PAN Card is necessary for all individuals since it is one of the most important documents for financial transactions and filing income tax returns. To apply for a new PAN Card or update an existing one, a person can visit the Income Tax portal, UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), or PAN Service Centers and TIN Facilitation Centers. However, in this day and age of increasing fraud, fraudsters will send a bogus SMS to a customer's mobile number requesting to update their PAN, to unblock their blocked account and the customer will fall prey to the hoax by doing so. As a precautionary step, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has warned customers to not click on unknown links asking to update PAN details.
HDFC Bank has recently said via a Tweet that “#GoDigitalGoSecure and never click on unknown links asking you to update your PAN card details."
HDFC Bank has recently said via a Tweet that “#GoDigitalGoSecure and never click on unknown links asking you to update your PAN card details."
Customers of HDFC Bank should always remember that the bank never asks you to share your confidential details via SMS or call. Not only HDFC, but every bank and financial institution never request their customers to share their personal account details. What they do is, send SMS via the official number having an official website of the bank linked in the SMS, which customers should and should keep in mind always. In the case of HDFC Bank customers will get SMS from the official number 186161 or ID HDFCBK/HDFCBN. And links within the SMS will always be from the official domain hdfcbk.io
Customers of HDFC Bank should always remember that the bank never asks you to share your confidential details via SMS or call. Not only HDFC, but every bank and financial institution never request their customers to share their personal account details. What they do is, send SMS via the official number having an official website of the bank linked in the SMS, which customers should and should keep in mind always. In the case of HDFC Bank customers will get SMS from the official number 186161 or ID HDFCBK/HDFCBN. And links within the SMS will always be from the official domain hdfcbk.io
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As a result, what the bank is warning is customers should not click on the unknown links they get via SMS asking to share confidential details, and they should do the same task over a call if they get a call from an unknown number representing as a banking official to share bank account details. If they get any fake SMS or call they should immediately report it to the bank or they can also visit National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to file their complaint regarding cyber fraud. Individuals can read the BE(A)WARE - Be Aware and Beware! booklet issued by the RBI Ombudsmen for further guidance on how to take additional measures when conducting financial transactions.
As a result, what the bank is warning is customers should not click on the unknown links they get via SMS asking to share confidential details, and they should do the same task over a call if they get a call from an unknown number representing as a banking official to share bank account details. If they get any fake SMS or call they should immediately report it to the bank or they can also visit National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to file their complaint regarding cyber fraud. Individuals can read the BE(A)WARE - Be Aware and Beware! booklet issued by the RBI Ombudsmen for further guidance on how to take additional measures when conducting financial transactions.