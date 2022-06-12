HDFC Bank shares an important alert regarding PAN card update: Check what’s that

The Personal Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number provided by the Income Tax Department in the form of a plastic card. This PAN Card is necessary for all individuals since it is one of the most important documents for financial transactions and filing income tax returns. To apply for a new PAN Card or update an existing one, a person can visit the Income Tax portal, UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), or PAN Service Centers and TIN Facilitation Centers. However, in this day and age of increasing fraud, fraudsters will send a bogus SMS to a customer's mobile number requesting to update their PAN, to unblock their blocked account and the customer will fall prey to the hoax by doing so. As a precautionary step, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has warned customers to not click on unknown links asking to update PAN details.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}