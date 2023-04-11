HDFC Bank slashes MCLR by up to 85 bps on these tenures; check here2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- The overnight MCLR has been reduced by 85 basis points, now standing at 7.80 per cent compared to the previous rate of 8.65 per cent.
HDFC Bank, one of India's leading banks, has recently announced a reduction in its Marginal Cost Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for specific tenures by up to 85 basis points. The revised lending rates came into effect on April 10, 2023, as mentioned on the bank's website.
