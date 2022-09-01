HDFC Bank to hire 3,000 employees in Maharashtra in FY231 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 05:30 PM IST
HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will hire over 3,000 people in Maharashtra this fiscal as it looks to expand its network in the state
HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will hire over 3,000 people in Maharashtra this fiscal as it looks to expand its network in the state
Listen to this article
HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender, is looking forward to expand its network in the state of Maharashtra. On Thursday, the private lender said that it will hire 3,000 people in the state with new branches and banking lobbies this fiscal.