HDFC Bank users face netbanking, mobile app glitches
The bank is yet to address the glitch or explain the issue, with some users suggesting that the servers were down.
HDFC Bank users across the country appear to be facing issues with internet banking and while using the mobile app. The bank is yet to confirm the glitch or explain the issue, with some users suggesting that the servers were down. The development also comes on the final day of the month - a time when many people receive their salaries.
