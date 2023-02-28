HDFC Bank users across the country appear to be facing issues with internet banking and while using the mobile app. The bank is yet to confirm the glitch or explain the issue, with some users suggesting that the servers were down. The development also comes on the final day of the month - a time when many people receive their salaries.

“I am not able to login to net banking and it has not been working for the past two hours. There is no communication for any maintenance today and still it is down. When can it be up?" asked one user.

Another user was told that the netbanking and mobile banking app would not be available for some time on January 29 "due to scheduled maintenance".

“You guys are so careless that even date time is wrong, and I am pretty sure I am just gonna get automated response which is of no use," the user lamented sharing a screengrab.

@HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares You guys have the worst netbanking options. Trying to make a payment through netbanking and getting such an error. You guys are so careless that even date time is wrong, and I am pretty sure I am just gonna get automated response which is of no use pic.twitter.com/BednvESOl0 — Arun Nambiar (@ArunNambiar) February 28, 2023

There are several messages on Twitter - seemingly from the bank's customer care handle - apologising for the situation and the consequent problems faced by users. The messages were however shared as a response by an unverified ‘HDFC Cares’ handle that has around 23 followers.

Later updates from the bank - as shared by netizens - suggested that the two platforms would be down till 3 pm "due to emergency maintenance". The automated message had however assured that out-transactions via credit and debit cards as well as UPI, EVA and ATM usage would continue 'seamlessly' during this time.

According to outage tracking platform DownDetector, the volume of complaints (which had reached nearly 800 in the afternoon) has fallen since 3 pm. However, dozens of users continue to face issues while accessing netbanking and other facilities.